Heaven gained another beautiful angel when Donna L. Conway, 82, of North Swanzey, passed away on June 15, 2022, at Genesis Keene Center. After a brief period of declining health, she passed away due to complications from dementia.
Her parents, Roy and Mildred (Small) McClellan, proudly welcomed their daughter into the world on March 27, 1940, in Lubec, Maine. She remained in Lubec until 1965 when she and her family moved to New Hampshire. She lived in Troy and Fitzwilliam for a few years before settling in Keene, where she remained until she moved to North Swanzey in 2011. For the past two years she has been living with her sister, also in North Swanzey.
After graduating from high school, she worked as a secretary at a U.S. Naval Base in Cutler, Maine. Her husband, at that time, John Tyler, was in the U.S. Army stationed in Georgia. She joined him there for a few years, where her daughter was born. They moved back to Lubec, Maine, in 1963, where they stayed until relocating to New Hampshire.
She was a stay-at-home mom until 1972, when she started working at Timken Company (then called MPB). She retired from Timken in 2005 after 33 years, finishing her career there as a customer service representative.
She married her second husband, Ron Conway, on April 1, 1988, in Keene. They spent many good years together until his passing in 2012. They visited Ron’s oldest daughter in Spain a couple of times. They also went on a Caribbean cruise, which she enjoyed very much.
Overall, she lived a very simple life. In her early years she enjoyed camping and snowmobiling with her family. She also enjoyed many gatherings with her family, her parents, siblings and friends, including many cookouts and Christmas parties. She enjoyed reading, dancing and working in her flower gardens. Also, for many years, she assisted her sister in taking care of their mother, who also suffered from dementia.
She is survived by her son, Timothy Tyler Sr., of Westport; her siblings: Charlotte Veysey and her husband, Richard, of North Swanzey; Ralph McClellan and his wife, Elaine, of Vacaville, Calif.; and John McClellan and his wife, Susan, of Weare; her grandsons: Tyler Carrier and his wife, Kimberly, along with their sons, Lucas, Adam and Owen, of North Swanzey; and Timothy Tyler Jr. of Bellingham, Wash.; a granddaughter, Rylee Tyler, of Fitzwilliam; a niece, Katie McClellan, and her husband, Chuck Coonce, of Deering; a nephew, John McClellan, and his wife, Kris, of Vacaville, Calif.; a son-in-law, Chris Conway, of Keene; her daughters-in-law, Kathy Miller, and her husband, Paul, of Keene; and Colleen Ramos and her husband, Hector, of Bothell, Wash.
She was predeceased by her father in 1986; her mother in 2018; her brother, Bickford McClellan, in 1959; her daughter, Lorie Carrier, in 2005; her niece, Tracie McClellan, in 2001; her nephew, Keith Curtis, in 2008; her granddaughter, Neve Tyler, in 2016; and her daughter-in-law, Kelly Conway in 1997.
Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services at this time. There will be a graveside service and burial at a later date in Swanzey. She will be buried with her daughter and her husband as her final resting place.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donna’s memory to the Castle Center Day Care Program, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.csnh.com.