Donna Jean Dick, 66, of Swanzey, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
Donna was born on April 12, 1954, and was raised in Champaign, Ill., and Wellesley, Mass., as the second daughter of Donald and Joyce (Stoner) Dillabaugh.
Donna met James Dick at the Needham Presbyterian Church during a work weekend when she critiqued his painting ability and the two married in 1977. After graduating from Wellesley High School in 1972, Donna attended the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, where she received her bachelor of science in nursing, summa cum laude, in 1976.
Donna and James moved to New Hampshire in 1977 and Donna worked at the Cheshire Medical Center as a pediatric nurse. After three children, she became a school nurse for the Gilsum, Surry and Sullivan elementary schools. Donna returned to school and completed her master of education at Keene State College in 2004. She finished her career as a Title 1 teacher at Mt. Caesar Elementary School. Donna loved teaching and it always brought a smile to her face when she ran into former students. It was rare to be out with Donna and to not hear someone say “Mrs. D!”
Family was always the most important thing in Donna’s life, especially when it came to her role as a mother and grandmother. Her favorite times were spent visiting her children and grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor, loved an adventure, and always looked on the bright side of things. There was no shortage of laughter when Donna was present, and she could make just about anything fun.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, James; her children: John (Mary) of Big Horn, Wyo.; Emily of Keene; and Sarah (Ivy) of Streamwood, Ill.; two granddaughters: Isla and Coraline; three siblings: Susan (Jack) Watkins; Barbara (Robert) Salinger; and John (Randi) Dillabaugh; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Donna’s name to “Mrs. D’s Mt. Caesar Student Fund” at TD Bank, 194 West St., Keene NH 03431, to help benefit the students of Mt. Caesar Elementary School.
