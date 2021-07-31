A celebration of life for Donna J. Dick will be held at Alyson’s Orchard, 57 Alyson’s Way, in Walpole on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Please come share memories of a remarkable life, well-loved and well-lived.
