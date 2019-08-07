Donna Robinson
On July 26, 2019, Donna F. Robinson, 58, of Keene passed away at the Genesis Care and Rehabilitation Center in Keene.
She was born Nov. 4, 1960, in Spartanburg, S.C., the daughter of Gladys (Mathis) Robinson. Donna worked for many years for the Kentucky Fried Chicken and enjoyed getting to meet others in the community.
Donna enjoyed working on craft projects, especially embroidery and jigsaw puzzles. She was an avid football fan and always liked to watch her favorite team, the Packers. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her brother, William “Terry” Robinson, and his companion, Gail Britt, of Keene; cousins, Teresa and Wakinia Mathis, who she regarded as her sisters; and several extended family members and dear friends. She is predeceased by her uncle, Bob Mathis, and his wife, Julie, who raised her.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, at 1 p.m. in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kingsbury Center for Cancer Care, 580 Court St., Keene, NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
