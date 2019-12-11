Donna Elizabeth Hilliard
Donna Elizabeth Hilliard, 77, of Boynton Beach, Fla., passed away on Dec. 6, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Donna was born in Layland, W.V., to George W. Karnes and Virginia Ruth Karnes (Romanuk) on Oct. 17, 1942. Donna was briefly married to William David Holliday Jr. after graduating high school and they had a son, William David Holliday III. Donna then moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked as a telephone operator for AT&T. While working in Washington, Donna met Fred A. Hilliard and they relocated to Keene. They were married for 28 years until Fred’s death in 1993.
After briefly working at Douglas Toy Co., Donna began a very successful professional career at National Grange Mutual Insurance Co. Donna worked for many years as the premium accounting manager and was very proud to have held the most senior female position in the company at the time of her early retirement.
Donna was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star. In retirement, Donna spent a couple of years in Trinidad before settling in South Florida. Donna enjoyed playing tennis, golf and reading historical novels. Donna was an accomplished pianist and played often at church over the years. Donna’s Christian faith was always an important part of her life as she had a great passion for reading the Bible and learning about the history of religions.
Donna is preceded in death by: her father and mother, George and Virginia Ruth Karnes; her first husband, William David Holliday Jr; and her second husband, Fred A. Hilliard. Donna is survived by her son, William David Holliday III, and his wife, Missy, of Moyock, N.C.; daughter Alicia Gartelmann and her husband, Reid, of Boynton Beach, Fla.; daughter Cheryl Rooney and her husband, Robert, of Keene; sister Willa Dunn-Williams of Bradenton, Fla.; sister Barbara Wade and her husband, Richard, of Wellington, Fla.; seven grandchildren: Kyle Sandberg, William Holliday IV, Steven Holliday, Jeremy Holliday, Kayla Rooney, Sarah Rooney and Roman Gartelmann; and three great-grandchildren: Isaac Sandberg, Noah Sandberg and Ayva Holliday.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Grace Fellowship in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Thursday Dec. 12, 2019, at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.