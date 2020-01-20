Donna E. Sweeney
Donna E. Sweeney, 76, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Keene Center Genesis, Keene, following a brief illness.
Donna was born in Keene on Sept. 20, 1943, the daughter of Delbert and Margaret (Bonner) Grover, and was raised by her adopted parents, Dorothy and Orlo Sweeney.
Donna was a 1961 graduate of Keene High School. She later attended Keene State College and Santa Barbara City College in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Having a love of helping others, Donna completed training as a licensed practical nurse and worked in the operating room at the Denver General Hospital and later with Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Donna loved shopping, going to thrift shops and hunting for treasures of all kinds. She loved animals, especially dogs. She loved everyone and was always concerned with their welfare. Family meant the world to Donna and she truly enjoyed life to its fullest.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her husband of 17 years, Patrick Pentz, of Keene; her son, Michael DiMeco, of Dana Point, Calif; her two daughters, Maria DiMeco of Arlington, Wash., and Maryann DiMeco of Keene; her grandchildren: Madison DiMeco, Reagan DiMeco, Delaney DiMeco, Gavin DiMeco; Lacey Cullison and her husband, Sam; Alexandra Moran; Dominick Moran; two great-grandchildren: Evan Cullison and Archer Cullison; her sister, Margaret “Peggy” Breed, of Keene; and her nieces and nephews: Lynn Jablonski, Melisa McDaniels, Scott Breed, Lori Thompson, John Jennings, and Richie Jennings. A brother, James Grover, and a sister, Nancy Bodge, predeceased her.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Burial will be in the spring in the Mountain View Cemetery, Swanzey. Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Sweeney’s memory to the Tribute Program at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38105; or to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446; or to The Community Kitchen, P.O. Box 1315, Keene, NH 03431.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
