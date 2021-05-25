Donn C. Lounsbury, of Walpole, passed away at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
He is predeceased by his father, the Rev. Walter B. Lounsbury, of Malden, Mass.; his mother, Alma F. Lounsbury, of Osterville, Mass.; his brothers: Ronald, of Malden, Mass.; and Peter, of Apple Valley, Calif.; and his father- and mother-in-law, Paul (whom he called “Pappy”) and Thalia (“Billie”) Schaefer, of Durham.
Donn was active in the plastics industry after graduating with a chemical engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., in 1957. His career included early work at the Allied Chemical Corp. in New Jersey, and Davis Standard (Crompton & Knowles) in Pawcatuck, Conn. Reifenhauser, of Springfield, Vt., brought the family to Walpole in 1984, and in 2000 he finished his career back at Davis Standard. In addition to his career, he was active in his community, serving as a Cub Scout Pack Leader, and on the Stonington (Conn.) High School renovation committee in the early 1980s.
In 1960 he married the “cute redhead in the white jacket,” Barbara J. Scheafer, of Durham, whom he met at a square dance. Three sons were born to the couple: Ron of West Simsbury, Conn., Scott of Wolfeboro; and Brian of Walpole.
After retirement, Donn and Barbara built their dream home in Walpole, and “Grandpa” loved being around grandkids and their families, and spending time at the family cottage on Ashumet Pond in Mashpee, Mass. Donn was a woodworker who built small pieces of furniture and cabinetry, and an all-around handyman, passing these skills along to his sons.
He is remembered and loved as a man who loved classical music, and who enjoyed singing bass in college and community choruses. He loved dogs, and he was known to get sentimental at flag raisings, concerts that moved him, and with his grandkids. He was always eager to connect with people, and was known as a guy who always wanted to help.
He leaves behind his sister, Gail MacCuish, of Stoneham, Mass.; four grandchildren: Becca and Sam, Matthew and Henry; and his three sons, and their wives: Sue, Rosemary and Brittany.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, on June 19, 2021, at 1 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Donn by making a donation in his name to either the Maplewood Activities Fund, Maplewood Nursing Home, 201 River Road, Westmoreland, NH 03467); or to the Class of 1957 Spectrum Award Fund at Donn’s alma mater, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, RPI Gifts Processing, P.O. Box 3164, Boston MA 02241, or through their secure website: https://impact.rpi.edu/project/3034.
