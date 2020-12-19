On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Donald Tracy Lehr passed away at the age of 81.
Donald was born on Jan. 20, 1939, in Lincoln, Neb., to Donald Eugene and Ardith Elaine Lehr.
As a teenager, Donald joined the U.S. Air Force. While stationed in Japan, he met the love of his life, Aiko Nakajima, and married her on May 26, 1959. They settled in southern California and had one son and two daughters. After an honorable discharge, he proceeded to have a successful career at Jet Propulsion Laboratory/NASA as a quality assurance engineer, where his proud accomplishments included work on the Mars Rover (of which he boasted that his fingerprints are on the battery) and the Madrid Deep Space Communication antennas in Spain. After retirement, Donald and Aiko relocated to New Hampshire to be closer to their two daughters and their grandkids.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Aiko; his daughter and son-in-law, Tami and Paul Renken, of Swanzey; his daughter and son in law, Tracie and Kenneth Kirby, of Dover; his seven grandchildren: Ryan, Kyle, Nick, Devyn, Kelley, Briana and Evan; his brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Ona Lehr, of Denver; and nieces and nephews.
Donald is predeceased by his parents; his son, Donald Tracy Jr.; and his sister, Sharon.
Donald will be interred with Military Funeral Honors at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Boscawen at a later date with close family in attendance due to COVID.
