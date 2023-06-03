Donald S. Marshall

Donald S. “Don” Marshall, 72, a lifelong resident of Marlborough, passed peacefully surrounded by the love of his family after a brief period of declining health at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
He was born a son to the late Elizabeth (Upton) and C. Floyd Marshall on Sept. 5, 1950. He was educated locally at Marlborough High School with the class of 1968.
After high school, Donald proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard for six years.
Donald had worked as a machinist for 40 years at Kingsbury Machine and Tool in Keene until he retired in 2012.
Don had many interests in life and a great passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid turkey and deer hunter. He also enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening. He loved to attend his nieces’ and nephews’ sporting events and took pleasure in watching Boston’s sports teams. He also had a great love for cats, especially Max and Sheeba.
Mr. Marshall is survived by his brother, James Marshall, and his wife, Carol Marshall. He is also survived by his two nephews: Scott Marshall and his wife, Brittany; and Thomas Marshall and his wife, Catherine; as well as his great-nephews and nieces, Brenden Marshall and his wife, Devi, Brianna Nichols and her husband, Bryce, and their children, Jasper and Harlow, and Ryker Marshall, who are the children of Scott, Colby Marshall, Peyton Marshall and Mackenzie Marshall, who are the children of Thomas and Catherine, along with many cousins, extended family and friends.
He is predeceased by his sister, Barbara Ann Marshall.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 11 a.m., with a service to follow at 11:30 a.m. in the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will take place directly after in the family lot in Pine Grove Cemetery, Granite Street, Marlborough.