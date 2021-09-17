Donald R. Buskey, 90, of Swanzey, who passed on Sunday, April 26, 2020, will have military honors given at Mountain View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. All are invited to attend. Services are under the direction of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).