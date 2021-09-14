Military honors for Donald R. “Don” Buskey, who passed away on April 26, 2021, will be given on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the family lot at Mountain View Cemetery, Route 32 South, Swanzey. Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
