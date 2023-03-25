Donald Michael Provencher

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Donald Michael “Mike” Provencher announces his passing on March 10, 2023, at Cheshire Medical Center, peacefully, with his family by his side.
Don was born Dec. 29, 1947, to the late Donald G. and Rose-Marie Provencher Burns. He worked hard and played harder. A man of many talents, Don worked 19 years for the B&M Railroad, then became a master plumber as part owner of the family business. He served 15 years on the Chesterfield Fire Dept., retiring as Assistant Chief. He enjoyed spending time with his family, cruise nights with his wife and was always up for a new adventure. Everyone who knew him knows he would lend a hand, offer an ear, or a piece of advice to anyone who needed it.
He is survived by his loving wife and soulmate, Rena P. Provencher; his brother, Joseph Provencher; his children: David Provencher and his fiancé, Alma; Patricia Segura; Jenny Provencher and her partner, Alan Nelson; Stephen Provencher and his wife, Bekki; Burton Provencher; Dulcy Lansden; Wayne Gadwah; and Adele Montgomery and her husband, Jeremiah; 20 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and his nephews Scott and Tad Provencher and their families.
Heaven has gained a special angel to watch over us. Please visit the website for further announcements and updates on services. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.csnh.com.
