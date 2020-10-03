Donald Melvin Lucier, 85, died Sept. 29, 2020, in Elizabethtown, N.Y.
Calling hours will be held at Ker Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 57 High St., Brattleboro on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. Burial will take place on Friday Oct. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Brattleboro. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
To view a full online tribute, please visit www.phaneuf.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.