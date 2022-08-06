Donald Karl Lake, 63, of Stoddard, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 15, 2022.
Born in Keene on July 15, 1959, he was the son of Dolores E. Lake and the late Ronald G. Lake.
Donnie grew up in Keene for much of his life and graduated from Keene High School in 1977. He had recently retired from being a foreman for more than 18 years with American Steel Fabricators. Prior to this, he worked for 25 years with the Kingsbury Corp. in Keene. During his short retirement he worked and spent time laughing with his friend, Jeff, owner of Jeff Carter Concrete Works.
When he wasn’t working, he cherished spending time with his family, most recently his five grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time hunting in the local area and fishing off the jetty on Drakes Island in Maine with his close friend, Ken Clark, his son, grandsons and son-in-law. He cherished his time most with his high school sweetheart and wife of 44 years. Whether it be with their favorite four-legged German shepherd children, Jada and Silo, at their land that they built their current home on, or at the Norseman Resort on Ogunquit Beach in Maine. Maine was a special location to him that he visited annually with his wife, family and close friends. They enjoyed many walks on the Marginal Way, lobster rolls in Perkins Cove and beautiful sunrise and sunset walks on the beach.
He is survived by his loving wife, Melinda J. Lake; his daughter, Selena A. Wilder, and her husband, Steven M. Wilder; his son, Joseph D. Lake, and his fiancé, Ashleigh A. Peterson; his grandchildren, Cameron M. Wilder, Cora L. Wilder, Cole D. Lake, Carmyn S. Wilder and Wyatt C. Lake; his brother, Ronald G. Lake; his sisters, Kelly L. Joslyn, Debra A. Lang and Charmine E. Dicey; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Stonewall Farm in Keene. Please join Donnie’s family in celebrating his life, sharing stories from the past and enjoying some good food catered by CC&D.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made in Donnie’s name to the Marginal Way Preservation Fund, P.O. Box 1455, Ogunquit ME 03907 (please ensure to include “Donald Karl Lake” in the memo line so that any gifts will be applied to a bronze memorial plaque in his honor); or to the Norris Cotton Cancer Care in Lebanon.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Donnie, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.