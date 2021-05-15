A Celebration of Life for Donald K. Hall, who passed away on March 4, 2021, will be held on June 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Tempesta’s, 401 Winchester St., Keene. Please RSVP by May 22 to 603-289-5984 or 603-357-0099. Feel free to leave a message.
