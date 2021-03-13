Donald K. Hall, 84, of Keene, passed away on March 4, 2021, following a period of declining health.
He was born on Aug. 21, 1936, in Keene, the son of the late Thelma (Baker) and Galen Hall Sr.
Following high school, Don began a lifelong career as a cook. He worked at the Town Diner (Valley Green) for 25 years and Lindy’s for eight years, as well as Timoleon’s and The Black Lantern. Don’s cooking was most famously known for Don’s Grill at Keene High School. On June 17, 1999, Don was presented with the Outstanding Short Order Cook by the Food Service Department. At the time of his retirement, Don had been employed by Stuart and John’s Sugarhouse in Westmoreland. After retirement, he continued to work part-time at Gomarlo’s in Swanzey.
Don will be fondly remembered for being quite the comedian. He enjoyed sitting outside in his community chit-chatting with the ladies. He was regular at Thursday night bingo at the American Legion. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family, and was eternally grateful to partake in family gatherings with his daughter’s blended family. He cherished the ocean, especially going to the seafood festival in September with his family. He will be dearly missed for his kindheartedness.
Don leaves behind his children, Christina O’Brien of Keene and Kevin Hall of Albany, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Travis O’Brien and Keegan O’Brien; a sister, Linda McGee, of West Swanzey; a brother, Rodney Hall, and his wife, Pat, of Holiday, Fla.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his siblings: Catherine Hall, Galen Hall Jr., Kenneth Hall, Margie Champagne, Lilla Dwyer and Margaret Hall.
A celebration of Don’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Donald K. Hall’s name to: Home Healthcare, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431 (www.HCSService.org.).
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Don, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
