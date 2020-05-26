Donald K. Buskey
Donald K. “Don” Buskey, 90, a longtime resident of Swanzey and formerly of Keene and Warren, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. He passed peacefully after a brief period of decline.
Donald was born the son of the late Winifred (Tuttle) and Albert Buskey on Feb. 24, 1930, in Warren, where he attended local schools.
Don heard the call to duty and on Feb. 6, 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He served as an infantryman and was the recipient of the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, Combat Infantry Badge, National Defense Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal. He was honorably discharged on July 23, 1953, at the rank of Sgt/E-5.
On April 20, 1980, he exchanged vows with Ruth Avery at the Congregational Church of Swanzey. Sadly, Ruth passed on Aug. 21, 1987, after seven years of marriage.
Don was employed by MPB in Keene for 32 years as a heat treatment specialist until his retirement in 1992. He enjoyed his life. Time was spent hand-building models out of wood. He liked to go snowmobiling in the winter, fishing and hunting, He built and flew radio-controlled planes and boats. Don had built a replica of the Mt. Washington steam boat that was displayed at various shows. Don was also civically minded. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 320, and the American Legion and VFW in Keene. He enjoyed his time with the Monadnock Squares, dancing the night away with his wife. You could find Don placing flags in the spring on veterans’ graves at the local cemeteries. Don loved to march in all the Memorial Day and Veteran Day parades. Sgt. Buskey had the honor of being the oldest veteran in Swanzey for many years.
Mr. Buskey is survived by his daughter, Karen W. Youngman, and her husband, Butch, of Swanzey; a daughter from a combined marriage, Lynn Dawson, and her husband, Keith, of Pooler, Ga.; a grandson, Ryan Youngman, of Swanzey; granddaughters: Brandy Goudreau of Texas; Sarah Goudreau of Clarksville, Tenn; and Stephanie Dawson of Atlanta, Ga.; his siblings: Shirley Page of Westport; Barbara Shay of Fitzwilliam; Audrey Crosby of Plymouth; and Norman Susee of Westmoreland. Don is predeceased by his brothers, Allan Buskey, Bert Buskey and Myron Buskey.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all services were private. Don was buried with military honors in the family lot at Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey. Donations can be made in memory of Donald K. Buskey to Ruck-Up, 42 Upper Knight St., Keene NH 03431. All services were under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com.
