Donald J. Kehoe
On Friday, March 20, 2020, Donald J. “Jack” Kehoe, 88, of Alstead, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by the love and support of his family, following a period of declining health.
He was born Aug. 20, 1931, in Worcester, Mass., the son of Francis and Mary (Monahan) Kehoe. From an early age, Jack learned the value of hard work. He worked in various fields but perhaps his greatest passion was working with animals. He was quick to bond with the livestock and other animals and yet understood the gentle balance between companionship and the necessary rhythm of life on the farm.
In his youth, he helped in the support of his family and took various jobs. One of his jobs was at a dress factory; he would often tell his family about how nice the clothing was that they made there. This sense of pride that he gained from hard work, whether in the slaughterhouse or at the factory, stayed with him throughout his life and he was able to share the values of hard work and family with his children and grandchildren. In later years he worked for the City of Worcester, Mass., with the highway department.
In September 1970 he married the love of his life, Judith Devries. The couple shared many wonderful memories together.
Jack was also an active member of the Fraternal Order of the Moose, the Sons of the American Legion and the Elks. He also served as a selectman for the town of Marlow.
He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He read the paper every day and he would always read it out loud. He had a wonderful and sarcastic sense of humor. He also enjoyed going to the auction, where his number was #5084.
Jack is survived by his daughters: Donna Thomas and her husband, James; and Lisa Ghio and her husband, Brian; his grandchildren: Devin and Dayna Olmstead, and Dylan Martin; his brother, Gerald Kehoe; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. He is predeceased by his wife, his brothers, Francis Kehoe Jr. and Paul Kehoe; his sister, Maureen Chagnon; and his granddaughter, Samantha Horne.
Jack’s family is deeply grateful for the love and support of those who have reached out to them at this most difficult time. The family is planning to hold a graveside service in the West Cemetery in Alstead later this spring. These services will be announced as the date draws closer. All other arrangements will be private.
For those who wish to remember Jack through a memorial contribution, donations can be made to the Moose Charities Inc., 1055 International Drive, Mooseheart IL 60539-1100. This organization is supported through the Moose and has been established to assist children and seniors.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
