Donald J. Doucette
Donald J. “Don” Doucette, 88, a longtime resident of Swanzey, and formerly of Old Town and Orono, Maine, died peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020, in the comfort of his home with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Donald was born the son of the late Jennette (Richards) and Emile Doucette Sr. on Feb. 5, 1932, in Houlton, Maine. He was educated in Old Town, Maine, where he attended St. Joseph’s School.
On Nov. 11, 1954, he exchanged vows with Mary L. Savoy at St. Mary’s Church in Orono, Maine. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for 65 years.
Don worked at Troy Mills in Troy as the maintenance department supervisor for 10 years before retiring in 1994. Prior, he had worked at Homestead Woolen Mill in Swanzey for 19 years as a maintenance mechanic.
Don enjoyed many things in life. He liked to work on cars and motorcycles. Time was spent helping family and friends with carpentry and plumbing projects. He really was a “Joe fix it kinda guy.” When time permitted, you could find Don on his Honda Gold Wing, exploring the region. Don was very proud of his children and extended family. He was community-spirited. He was a 47-year member of the West Swanzey Volunteer Fire Department.
Mr. Doucette is survived by his wife, Mary L. Doucette, of Swanzey; his five children: John J. Doucette of Swanzey; David A. Doucette and his wife, Donna, of Hollywood, Fla.; Donna M. Stevens and her husband, Craig, of Swanzey; Sheryl A. Mesic of Swanzey; and Ann “Cookie” M. Stevens and her husband, Matthew, of Keene; and his brother, Richard Doucette, and his wife, Anne, of Old Town, Maine. In addition, he leaves 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and numerous friends. Don is predeceased by his brothers: Emile Doucette Jr. and Robert Doucette.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there were no calling hours. Burial took place in the family lot with Christian burial rites on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Swanzey. The family has requested that donations be made in memory of Donald J. Doucette to: Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431; or to West Swanzey Fire and Rescue, c/o Swanzey Town Hall, P.O. Box 10009, Swanzey NH 03446. All services were under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
