Donald G. Fuller Jr., 61, of Keene, passed away on Jan. 6, 2022, following a period of declining health.
He was born on May 12, 1960, in Keene, the son of Donald and Cora (Barrett) Fuller. He grew up in Spofford, where he resided for most of his life. He attended area schools, completed his education at Keene High School and completed certificate courses in early childhood development. Don had a passion for working with children with disabilities. He dedicated himself to volunteering as an aide at Head Start, Keene Day Care Center, Cedarcrest and RISE. Don had an exceptional work ethic and was always up for a challenge. He was continually noted for being dependable, responsible, calm and kind, amongst many other positive traits. He created an excellent rapport — not only with his employers and co-workers, but also with the children who he worked closely with.
Trying a little bit of everything, Don found most pleasure in nature — fly fishing, hiking and camping.
Don leaves behind his father, Donald Fuller Sr., of Spofford; his siblings: Jean Wright and her husband, Edward, of Peterborough; and Michael Fuller and his wife, Michelle, of Spofford; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. He was predeceased by his mother, Cora Fuller, and his sister, Nancy Fuller.
A graveside service at Spofford Village Cemetery will be announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made in Donald G. Fuller Jr.’s name to Monadnock Family Services, 64 Main St., Keene NH 03431 (www.MFS.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Fuller family or to share a memory of Don, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
