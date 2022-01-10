Donald G. Fuller Jr. Jan 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donald G. Fuller Jr., 61, of Keene, passed away on Jan. 6, 2022. A full obituary will be announced by Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAt least three injured in late-night blaze in downtown KeeneOfficials estimate over $1M in damage from Keene fire; building a total lossPolice: Women who died in Thursday crash were from Charlestown, Alstead2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Charlestown crash Thursday nightPho Keene Great changes name following legal battleVermont police seeking suspect in armed robbery at Allen Bros.Former Keene resident pleads guilty to CARES Act fraudLaurie List release sheds dim light on officers' inclusionKeene convenience store robbed FridayMascoma Bank reports attempted theft of ATM in Walpole Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
