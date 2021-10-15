Donald G. Dunton, Dexter to his friends, 55, a resident of Jaffrey, died Oct. 1, 2021, in his home after a brief illness.
He was born on June 26, 1966, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the son of Norma L. Dunton (Dunchus).
Donald was predeceased in death by his father, Donald G. Baker; and his infant daughter, Kimberly Dunton. Along with his mother, Donald is survived by his loving son, Taylor Dunton, of Milford; his stepfather, Kenneth A. Dunton, of Fitzwilliam; his five sisters: Mercy King (Stephen) of Keene; Louise Landry (Joe Bettencourt) of Crystal River, Fla.; Paula Willis (Dan) of Keene; Cathy Devlin (Robert) of Fitzwilliam; and April Joslyn of Jaffrey; and one brother, Kenneth A. Dunton (Susan DeWolfe), of Salem, N.Y.; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly.
Donald enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved making the people around him laugh with his quick-witted sense of humor. He had a love for deep-sea fishing, golfing, NASCAR, old Western movies, wrestling and the Patriots. He was known to gamble his luck with scratch tickets and trips to the casino with his sister, Mercy. He attended Conant High School, and after school he joined the Clyde Beatty Cole Brothers Circus so he could travel and see the country. He wintered in Florida and later moved back to New Hampshire. Donald worked for Coll’s Farm, DD Bean and Sons, NEBS and Teleflex Medical. He was a long-standing member of the Jaffrey American Legion. After Donald’s health started to decline, he was planning on moving back to Florida to enjoy the warm weather and sunshine.
There will be no calling hours.
A celebration of Donald’s life will take place on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. in the Hall at the John Humiston American Legion Post 11, 20 Webster St., Jaffrey.
To share memories and condolences with Don’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com
