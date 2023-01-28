Donald Emerson Hall

Donald Emerson “Don” Hall peacefully passed in his home in Westmoreland surrounded by his beloved family on Jan. 20, 2023, at the age of 90.
Born in Manchester on Sept. 10, 1932, to Ralph Edwin and Ethel Rose (Coleman) Hall, he was raised in Londonderry on their treasured family farm.
Don attended grade school in Londonderry and then Manchester High School Central, where he met the love of his life, Joanne (Gilman) Hall, of Manchester. While serving in the Air National Guard, Don attended the agricultural program at the University of New Hampshire. He then attended the New Hampshire Technical Institute of Concord, receiving an associate degree in mechanical engineering.
Don and Joanne married on Nov. 6, 1953, at the Londonderry Baptist Church. They settled in their “brick house” home in Westmoreland in 1958, where they raised their family and built a lifetime of memories.
Don held many positions at Kingsbury Machine Tool in Keene, where he had worked for almost 40 years at his time of retirement. Never one to sit around, he filled many of his retirement years driving for Thomas Transportation Services, spending countless hours transporting passengers to their destinations, which he always enjoyed.
Don was active in the town of Westmoreland community. He was one of the founders and a member of the Union Church of Westmoreland, participating in the Senior Choir over multiple decades. He served a long tenure with the Westmoreland Lion’s Club, where he ran the Food Wagon, grilling and serving meals at various events. He played the bass drum in the Westmoreland Town Band.
His hobbies included traveling the country with his wife by his side, woodworking, designing several buildings in Westmoreland (to include the Fellowship Hall for the United Church of Christ) and, most proudly, gathering his immediate and extended family that he loved so much for various occasions, celebrations, visits and trips together.
He is survived by his darling wife of 69 years, Joanne; and their five children: Gordon Richard Hall (Donna) of Alstead; Randall Gilman Hall (Terry) of Verona, N.Y.; Cindi Hall Adler (Bruce) of Westmoreland; Janet Hall of Fairbanks, Alaska; and Matthew Donald Hall (Lisa) of Hopkinton; his cherished 13 grandchildren; his nine adored great-grandchildren; his sister, Geraldine (Hall) Van Grevenhof (Vernon), of Londonderry; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Marion (Hall) Parenteau (Wilfred) and Shirley (Hall) Eaton (Robert).
A remembrance of his life will be held in the spring of 2023. In remembrance of Don Hall, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to one of the following meaningful organizations: Union Church of Westmoreland, 998 Route 12, Westmoreland NH 03467; Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary, 161 Centre St., Sullivan NH 03445; or online at The American Heart Association (https://ahatribute.funraise.org/fundraiser/donald-hall). All contributions are greatly appreciated to honor his life and legacy (in lieu of flowers).
We will forever cherish the memory and life of Don in our hearts.