Donald E. Ross
An era ended Dec. 15, 2019, when Donald E. Ross, 87, died peacefully in his memory care residence at Birch Hill Terrace in Manchester.
Don was born in Pittsfield, Mass., to Charles and Lois Ross. He grew up in Whitman, Mass., and graduated from Whitman High School and then from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with an engineering degree. With credentials in hand, he launched a quietly illustrious career in the precision bearings industry, working on numerous groundbreaking aerospace projects. For more than three decades, MPB Corporation and Split Ballbearing benefited from his sales, marketing and operations acumen. He spearheaded rapid growth and navigated multiple ownership changes, always holding employees and their families — the people side of the business equation — in highest regard.
On the home front, Don shared nearly 54 years of bliss and bantering with his beloved wife, Prudence, who predeceased him in June 2009. Over the years, they lived in Indiana, Ohio, Vermont, New Hampshire and Arizona, with deepest roots in the Granite State’s Upper Valley, Cheshire County and the Lake Sunapee region.
He led an active civic life, especially in the Upper Valley area. Don was a past trustee of Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital (Chair), Lahey Hitchcock Clinic, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Vice Chair) and Worcester Tech. His corporate and community board memberships included Troy Mills Inc., Admotec, P.K. Lindsay Inc., National Bank of Lebanon and Daniel Webster Council — Boy Scouts of America.
Family members include: daughters Jan Ross of Lincoln, Mass., and Julie Rideout of Woodstock, Vt.; son Peter Ross of Kingston; two grandchildren: sisters Jane Schilling of Green Valley, Ariz., Carol Doersom of Brenham, Texas; and Susan Rhodes of Palmyra, Pa.; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth.
Don’s children are deeply grateful for the comfort, care and love provided to him by his exceptional caregivers at Birch Hill Terrace and the VNA of Manchester and Southern New Hampshire.
Memorial contributions are warmly encouraged to: Birch Hill Terrace — Benevolent Fund, 200 Alliance Way, Manchester NH 03102, in honor of Don Ross. A commemorative gathering is being planned for next spring.
Ricker Funeral Home of Lebanon is assisting his family.
