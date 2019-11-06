Donald E. Hill
Donald Edward Hill, 85, of Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully on Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019, with his wife, Carol, and his family by his side.
Donald was born to Stella (Tenney) and Gerald Hill in Randolph, Vt., on Nov. 19, 1933. As a young child, Donald and his family moved to Walpole, where he and his four siblings grew up on the family dairy farm. Donald continued farming, first on his own, and later with his two brothers (The Three Hills Farm). After retiring from farming, Donald worked for Agri-Mark as a field man for 20 years.
Donald enjoyed playing cards, watching the Patriots, reading history books, traveling in the U.S. with Carol and friends, telling the very best funny “dad” jokes and spending time with his family and all of his cherished friends in his Florida retirement community. He especially loved telling how he started playing golf at age 67 and was able to claim three holes-in-one, quite an achievement.
Donald is survived by: his wife, Carol; and his four children: Denise Hartwell and her spouse, Paul, from Keene; Dina Hill and her spouse, Robert Thoma, from Tijeras, N.M.; Darcy Hill from Philadelphia; and Derek Hill and his spouse, Chris, from Longmont, Colo. He is also survived by his stepchildren: Michael McGuirk and his spouse, Renee, from Keene; Sherry LaMontagne and her partner, Larry Brolin, from Swanzey; and Peter McGuirk and his spouse, Laura, from Biddeford, Maine. Donald is survived by his siblings: Shirley Aiken her husband, Frank, from Westminster West, Vt.; Gerry Chandler and her partner, Paul Happ, from Walpole; and Raymond Hill and his wife, Carol, from Walpole; and sister-in-law Joan Hill from Charlestown. Donald will be lovingly remembered by 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He leaves many nieces and nephews with fond memories of days on the farm. He is predeceased by his brother, Arthur Hill, from Charlestown.
A special note of gratitude is given to the Tidewell Hospice of Venice, Fla., and to the nurses at Venice Hospital for the outstanding care and compassion shown to Donald and his family.
Any donations made in Donald’s name can be made to a local Hospice or Youth Farming program.
There will be no calling hours or services. The family will gather next summer to celebrate his life.
