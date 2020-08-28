Due to our not being able to gather safely at this time, the gathering of friends and family to remember Donald E. “Don” Gillis, who passed away Feb. 4, 2020, originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, has been postponed and hopefully will be rescheduled in the spring of 2021. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements.
rclark
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- New Peterborough officer makes rescue in first hour on the job
- Injuries reported after tent collapses at revival in New Ipswich
- Plan for new building approved for Colony Mill property in Keene
- Six COVID-19 cases reported in Cheshire County over the weekend
- Protesters take stand on Sundays outside Swanzey church
- Six Franklin Pierce University students test positive for COVID-19
- 21 Bar & Grill to reopen under new ownership
- Few complaints seen with New Ipswich tent revival
- NH to join federal program adding $300 to unemployment checks
- Keene police arrest two in Burger King burglary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.