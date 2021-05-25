The long-awaited gathering and “Remembering of Don Gillis” event will take place outside on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Keene State College Camp on Wilson Pond, 19 Page Court (take Safford Drive off of Route 32), North Swanzey. Donald E. “Don” Gillis of Keene, who passed away on Feb. 4, 2020, was a beloved teacher and exuberant lifelong learner with a passion for history. Please come and help us remember this extraordinary man. All attendees must be masked and sign a KSC COVID 19 form. There will be picnic tables available; however, you may prefer to bring lawn chairs to find a comfortable spot while we celebrate and remember Don’s life. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with this remembrance event (www.foleyfuneralhome.com).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Keene mask mandate to expire June 1; outdoor portion ends immediately
- Keene man arrested for firing gun during dispute
- Firefighters fight three-alarm blaze at Winchester apartment building
- Keene man gets prison sentence for drug dealing, stolen property
- Area businesses plan to relax mask policies, in light of new guidance
- Police: Man seriously hurt when pinned by car at Hancock transfer station
- Major update of Keene's land use code to take effect Sept. 1
- Ian Freeman released to home confinement in federal bitcoin case
- Chaos and Kindness to open in Keene Memorial Day weekend
- Keene school board opposes 'divisive concepts' bill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.