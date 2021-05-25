The long-awaited gathering and “Remembering of Don Gillis” event will take place outside on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Keene State College Camp on Wilson Pond, 19 Page Court (take Safford Drive off of Route 32), North Swanzey. Donald E. “Don” Gillis of Keene, who passed away on Feb. 4, 2020, was a beloved teacher and exuberant lifelong learner with a passion for history. Please come and help us remember this extraordinary man. All attendees must be masked and sign a KSC COVID 19 form. There will be picnic tables available; however, you may prefer to bring lawn chairs to find a comfortable spot while we celebrate and remember Don’s life. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with this remembrance event (www.foleyfuneralhome.com).