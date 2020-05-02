Donald C. Sibley
Donald C. “Don” Sibley, 87, a longtime resident of Keene and formerly of Hendersonville, N.C., Peacham, Vt., and Easton, Mass., died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. He passed peacefully while resting after a period of declining health.
Donald was born the son of the late Stella (Thomas) and Harold Sibley on Dec. 1, 1932, in Walpole, Mass. He was educated in Easton, Mass., and graduated from Oliver Ames High School with the class of 1951.
Don was a patriot and enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Austria. He was honorably discharged at the end of his enlistment.
On Sept. 25, 1955, he exchanged vows with Eleanor F. Johnson at the Evangelical Congregational Church in Easton, Mass. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for 64 years.
Don was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Easton, Mass., for 30 years before his retirement in 1987.
He was an active member of the Grace Community Church in Spofford for many years. Previously, he was a member of the Covenant Congregational Church of Easton, Mass. While there, he coached youth basketball in the Easton Church Basketball League. He was a mentor for their church camp at Swanzey Lake. He also enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles and watching sports on the television.
Mr. Sibley is survived by his wife, Eleanor F. Sibley, of Keene; his children: Douglas B. Sibley and his wife, Darlene, of Argyle, Nova Scotia, Canada; Raymond F. Sibley and his wife, Lisa, of Dillsburg, Pa.; and Margaret L. Wentworth of Mansfield, Mass.; and his grandchildren: Kathryn Greenfield, Elizabeth Sibley, Nathanael Sibley, Rebecca Bishop, Ellie Muise, Dakota Kibler, Krey Kibler and Drew Kibler. In addition, he leaves great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Don is predeceased by his siblings: Eugene Sibley, Frederic Sibley and H. Palmer Sibley.
In keeping with Don’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life Service is being planned and will be announced later. Burial will be private. Donations can be made in memory of Donald C. Sibley to Grace Community Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 120, Spofford, NH 03462. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene N. 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.