Donald C. Moulton, of Fitzwilliam, died on Dec. 8, 2021, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene at the age of 88.
He was born the third child and only son of Earl Luther Moulton and Esther Chute Moulton on Aug. 8, 1933, in Braintree, Mass. He was educated in local schools, accepted a football scholarship to Yale University, eventually transferred to Tufts University, and graduated in 1955 with a degree in civil engineering. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps immediately and served from 1955 until 1963 as a First Lieutenant, serving for most of that time in the Philippines. He was employed by Harvard University for more than 25 years, beginning his career in Building and Grounds and thereafter as Vice-President for Government and Community Affairs. He then spent a decade as Chief Financial Officer of Meredith & Grew, a commercial real estate firm in Boston. Throughout all his professional years he served his communities — Cambridge, Hingham, Chatham and Concord, Mass. — in numerous ways, including on many boards, among them the Cambridge Savings Bank and Mt. Auburn Hospital.
In 1998 he moved with his wife and his dogs to Fitzwilliam and began raising sheep, llamas and generations of formerly homeless chickens. Whether in the barn or in the U.S. House of Representatives, Don was totally non-judgmental and met everyone exactly as who they were. He was humble, but countless people sought his advice and held his regard in the highest esteem.
Don would not have liked being eulogized. He lived for the journey and not the reward, and for tomorrow. For this and so much more, he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Gretchen Wittenborg, of Fitzwilliam; his daughters: Karen Moulton of Florida, Sarah Hope Moulton of Massachusetts and Margaret M. Bannick of California; his step-daughters: Alice Gearhart of Massachusetts and Julia Gearhart of New Jersey; his sister, Priscilla M. Bruggeman, of Massachusetts; his granddaughter, Rebecca Barlage, of Massachusetts; his grandsons: William, Stephen and Byrd, of California; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Carolyn Gale, of South Yarmouth, Mass., and his son, Michael.
No services are planned at this time. Contributions can be made in memory of Donald Moulton to: RHD (Resources for Human Development) c/o Tracy Hatfield, 62 Oakley Lane, Waltham MA 02155; or Fitzwilliam Fire and Rescue Association, Box 443, 4 Church St., Fitzwilliam NH 03447.
To share memories and condolences with Donald’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
