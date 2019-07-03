Donald A. Bennett
Donald Asa Bennett was born on July 6, 1930, in Laconia, to Hiram Asa Bennett and Esther Calkin Bennett of Franklin. Don grew up in Franklin and graduated from Franklin High School in 1948. He was a graduate of UNH with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering in 1952.
He met Barbara E. Dockum at UNH and they married in 1953. The couple settled in Munsonville in 1959. Don took a job at Markem Corp. where he worked for 33 years.
Don is survived by his daughter, Kim E. Shawver; his son, Christopher N. Bennett; son-in-law, Daniel W. Shawver; four grandsons, Joseph and his wife, Adelynn, Jeremy and his wife, Abigail, Michael and his wife, Sarah, Wesley; and great-granddaughters Jael and Hadassah.
There will be a memorial service for Don on July 13 at 10 a.m. at Valley Bible Chapel in Hillsboro.
