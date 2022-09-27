Donald Arthur Highter, 84, a long-time resident of Charlestown, died on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. He was born on Oct. 20, 1937, in Claremont, to the late Arthur and Lucille (Ritchie) Highter.
Don grew up in Charlestown and was a proud member of the class of 1956 at Charlestown High School. An active alumnus, he hosted the 40th reunion at his home. He was a veteran of the United States Army followed by time in the reserves and a member of the Bellows Falls VFW. He worked for Arthur Whitcomb prior to owning his own concrete and foundation business. Throughout the years, Don mentored many people in construction and concrete work. In his later years, he enjoyed running Dad’s Dogs food truck.
Don welcomed family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers to the farm. Don was a talker and loved to tell stories. He hosted many family gatherings where he was always at the grill. Over the years, he raised many dogs and especially loved Jackson. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and going to movies. His most recent project was restoring a 1953 Ford Golden Jubilee tractor, which was showcased at this year’s Old Home Day. He regularly delivered home baked pies to friends and got up early on Wednesdays to buy and bring donuts to friends and local businesses.
Don leaves three children, Kelly Budd and her husband, Robert, of Marlborough, Jeffrey Highter and his wife, Anna, of Wilton and Jon Kain and his wife, Sandy, of Chesterfield; siblings, Richard Highter of Fort Pierce, Fla., Marcia Flusche and her husband, Frederick, of Hyde Park, N.Y., William Highter and his wife, Cheryl, of Manhattan, Kan., and Margaret Butler and her husband, Michael, of Yuma, Ariz.; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was also Uncle Donnie to 12 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Kathleen Blake and his sisters Shirley Mitchell and Virginia Highter.
There are no calling hours. A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. at St. Catherine’s Church in Charlestown where he was baptized, followed by burial in the family plot alongside his beloved parents in St. Catherine’s Cemetery in Charlestown.
He will be missed by family, friends and neighbors.
Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad St., Claremont.