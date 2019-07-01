Donald A. Dunlap
Donald A. Dunlap, 84, of Antrim died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Donald was born June 16, 1934, in Antrim, to the late Fred J. and Irene R. (Crampton) Dunlap. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Elizabeth A. (Sweet) Dunlap, who died in 1995; his second wife, Joan L. (Cummings) Dunlap, who died in 2017; one sister, Doris Brown; three brothers, Paul, Carl and Robert Dunlap.
Donald worked as a store manager at the First National Stores, and also worked at Wettesaw Foods as director of merchandising. From the grocery business he went to his first love, cabinet making, reproducing Dunlap style furniture for 40-plus years and sold the furniture throughout the United States.
He was a 66-year member of the Antrim Baptist Church, and was a past deacon of the Church, member of New Hampshire Historical Society and History New England. His hobbies were hunting, fishing and gardening.
Donald was survived by two stepsons, Barry Laraway and Steve Laraway; one stepdaughter, Debora Chambers; and nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 13, at 11 a.m. in Maplewood Cemetery in Antrim. The Rev. Charles V. Boucher will officiate.
The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Hillsboro is assisting the family. For more, go to www.holtwoodburyfh.com.
