Don Johnson of Monroe, N.C., passed away on Jan. 14, 2021.
He was born in Keene on April 11, 1949, to the late Alfred “Red” Johnson and Frances Wright Johnson. Don loved his hometown of Surry, where he served as fire chief of the Surry Volunteer Fire Department from 1978 through 1994. He also served as the town forest fire warden. Don was loved by family, friends and his four-legged family members for his generosity and compassion.
Don is survived by his wife, Joslyn Johnson, and their daughter, Alyssa Victoria Johnson, of Monroe, N.C.; his daughter, Kimberly Johnson Meggs, also of Monroe, N.C.; his son, Jason Johnson, of Terre Haute, Ind.; and his grandson, Holden Meggs, of Monroe, N.C.
A private memorial to celebrate Don’s life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers or other memorial gifts, please make donations to the Union County (N.C.) Humane Society. McEwen Funeral Home of Monroe, N.C., is honored to serve the family.
