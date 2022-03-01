Donald “Don” Burness, a 52-year resident of Rindge and a global citizen who inspired students and fellow travelers with his teaching, writing and love of art and literature the world over, died Feb. 23, 2022, from abdominal cancer. He was 80 years old.
Don lived a truly remarkable life defined by a passion for words and beauty. He was one of the first generation of teachers of African literature in the United States; an author who published 12 books on the history, culture, literature and art of Africa; a poet who published multiple short books; a linguist and translator who spoke five languages fluently and was competent in five more; a basketball coach and a tennis coach whose teams competed in national championships; a traveler to 79 countries; and a lover of painting, birds, ballet and the arts generally.
His greatest achievement may have been his deeply loving in-home caregiving for his wife, Mary Lou, who he supported for seven years following her strokes.
He was an English professor at Franklin Pierce College from 1968 to 2001, which was his platform for remarkable intellectual achievement until his final days. His books were published in Portugal and Nigeria, and have been used in university classes from Harvard to the University of London. He was a visiting professor in Africa and Europe and a correspondent for ODISSEA, a journal of culture and ideas published in Milan.
Don spoke at events around the world. He shared the stage with such writers as Toni Morrison, Sonia Sanchez and Chinua Achebe, perhaps Nigeria’s and Africa’s foremost 20th century novelist. In 2018, he was the keynote speaker at an event honoring the 60th anniversary of the publication of Achebe’s defining work, “Things Fall Apart.” As a sign of respect for Don, Achebe gave him the honorific title Ojemba Enweilo (traveler who makes no enemies).
He described himself as “a happy and enthusiastic and energetic person,” and added that “the best things” in his life were his wife, Mary Lou, to whom he was married for more than 50 years, and his seven dachshunds. He grew up in West Hartford, Conn., the son of Dr. Manuel and Frances Burness, and was Jewish. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan and did graduate study at Trinity College in Hartford and the Writer’s Workshop at the University of Iowa.
He is survived by his loving wife, Maria Elena Balladares, whom he called “Miss Ecuador” and married two days before he died. He is also survived by two brothers, John of Durham, N.C., and Andy of Chevy Chase, Md.
There will be a graveside gathering in Rindge on a date to be determined in the spring, followed by a Zoom memorial to enable people from all over the United States and beyond to join in remembering Don.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.