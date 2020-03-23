Domnick E. Arceci
Domnick E. “Mickey” Arceci, 96, of Brattleboro, died peacefully at his home with Joyce, his wife of 21 years, by his side on March 17, 2020.
Mr. Arceci was born in Winchendon, Mass., the fifth son to Pietro and Maria (Barbadoro) Arceci. He graduated from Murdock High School in Winchendon, Mass., then studied at the New England Conservatory of Music. He played trumpet in many local groups, including Johnny Newton’s Dance Band, Gardner, Heywood Wakefield, Brattleboro Legion Bands, and many others. He directed the Keene Legion Band until 2000 and had previously formed and directed the Jaffrey Hobo Band.
Mickey enlisted in the Army in March of 1943 during World War II and served with the 623rd Light Equipment Engineers in the European Theater of Operations, first landing at Omaha Beach. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Mickey returned to Winchendon and later moved to Jaffrey in 1946 when he married Rachel Girouard, who predeceased him in 1993.
He was a salesman on the road for many years for various employers, and owned and operated his businesses, the Ice Cream Shoppe in Jaffrey for 9 years, and the Monadnock Beverage Co. for 22 years, retiring in 1989.
His love of music was always with him, as was his trumpet. He met Joyce when they were both members of the Brattleboro and Keene Legion Bands. They were married in 1998 and moved to Brattleboro in 2006.
In addition to his wife, Mickey is survived by his son, Gary, and his wife, Vicki, of Jaffrey; his daughter, Robin Horn, and her fiancee, Ricky Jaubert, of Tulsa, Okla.; and his stepson, Christopher Frost, and his wife, Andrea, of Brattleboro; his mother-in-law, Anna Filion, of Brattleboro; 11 grandchildren, including Clenn, with whom he had a close bond; 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by his brothers: Emilio, Gino, John, Leon and Norman; his daughter, Gail Arceci Healy, in 2013; his son-in-law, Michael Healy, in 2019, and his grandson, Nathaniel Horn, in 2019.
A private burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery in Jaffrey, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be at celebrated at St. Patrick Church in Jaffrey, and will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Arceci’s name may be made to: the Winchendon Music Festival, Inc. c/o Hurwit & Associates, 1150 Walnut St., Newton MA 02461; the Windham County Humane Society, P.O. Box 397, Brattleboro VT 05302; or the Monadnock Kitty Rescue & Adoption, P.O. Box 468, Jaffrey NH 03452.
