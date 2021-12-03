Dolores Marie Megens

Dolores Marie (Lessard) Megens, 77, died on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at her home in Stoddard.
Dolores was born on Sept. 11, 1944, to Aime and Jeanne Lessard in Lowell, Mass. She was married to her husband, Harry Louis Megens, for 45 years. Dolores “Dolly” worked at Saint Theresa’s and Saint Mary’s Catholic Churches and had a very strong Faith in God. She was dedicated to her husband, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her adoring Dachshund, Riley. Dolly loved to quilt and spend time with her family every chance she had.
Dolores is survived by her husband, Harry Megens, of Stoddard; her daughters: Donna Gravel of McKinney, Texas; Amy Mitchell of Fontana, Calif.; Brandy Megens of Keene; and Amanda Megens of Fontana, Calif.; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dolores is now reunited with her beloved daughter, Deborah Santos.
Relatives and friends are invited to Dolly’s Funeral Mass on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. in St. Louis de Gonzague Church, 48 West Hollis St., Nashua. Kindly meet at the church. Her burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery, Nashua. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Rochette Funeral Home and Cremation Services,, 21 Kinsley St., Nashua. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dolores’ name to Saint Theresa’s Catholic Church, 158 Old West Hopkinton Road, Henniker NH 03242. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.anctil-rochette.com.
