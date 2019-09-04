Dolores E. Blanchard
Dolores Elizabeth “Del” (Allard) Blanchard, 90, of Lake Street, North Swanzey, passed away on Aug. 19, 2019, at Keene Center after a period of failing health.
She was born on Feb. 6, 1929, in Laconia, the daughter of Albert and Stella (Brake) Allard. She attended school in Belmont, leaving before graduation to help her family by working. She married Roger Blanchard in 1955 and they were married for 25 years and resided in Swanzey. She worked for MPB for eight years and then moved on to serving the public as head cashier at Grand Union Supermarket in Keene for 16 years and then at Wilbur Bros. Market in North Swanzey for 13 years. She enjoyed these jobs as she was able to meet so many people in the community. She retired and worked part time at the Salvation Army Store in Swanzey until she was 80 years old.
She was a member of the Marlboro American Legion Auxiliary, the VFW Auxiliary in Keene, the Italian Club in Keene, Keene Emblem Club 24, and a life member of Keene Fraternal Order of Eagles 1413 Auxiliary. Del spent many years as the “door” keeper at events at the Eagles. She was also chairman of the Eagles Jamboree and ran the St. Patrick’s Day Dinner for four years. Del held the office of Trustee for 14 years. Del was bestowed with many awards from the Eagles, she was Mother of the Year 1998-1999 and 2006-2007. Del was very proud to be awarded State Woman of the Year by the Auxiliary for the year 2009-2010 and the same year she became a member of the Wall of Fame at 1413.
Del was predeceased by her stepson, Francis R. Blanchard of Keene.
She is survived by her children which were her life, her daughter, Sandra Jones and her husband, Robert, of Swanzey; her son, Joseph Blanchard and his wife, MaryBeth, and their daughters, Sarah and Erin, of Marlborough, Mass.; granddaughter, Barbara Spielman of Connecticut; grandson, Robert Blanchard of Colorado; granddaughter, Kim Clough of New Hampshire; as well as several great-grandchildren and nephews and nieces.
Services and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Donations in her memory can be made to Keene FOE 1413 Auxiliary, 115 Church St., Keene, NH 03431.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.