Dolores ‘Duni’ Shemet
Dolores “Duni” Shemet passed away peacefully of a brief illness Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Keene, just three months shy of her 97th year.
She lived large and independent right to the end. Dolores had a great appetite for life, good food — especially lobsters — and enjoyed her social, shopping and gambling life at Bentley Commons, now American House, in Keene, where she lived for the last seven years.
Luciana “Dolores” Dumchius was born into a large Lithuanian family in Nanticoke, Pa., in 1923. When her mom died of the flu, at age 3 she moved with her dad to Williamsburg, Brooklyn, N.Y., where she grew up with her sister from another mother, Olga, and lifelong friends. During World War II she worked for the U.S. Army in San Francisco, and then returned to New York to marry Ed Shemet in 1946 after his stint in the Navy. Over 40 years as an NYPD Lieutenant’s wife, they traveled the world together and lived the classic suburban life in Massapequa Park, N.Y., for 47 years.
At age 63, long after raising three kids of her own through the swinging ’60s and ‘70s, Dolores humbly took in her daughter after an abusive marriage and divorce, and helped raise and support her two grandchildren from ages 1 and 2 through college, while also caring for her husband who passed in June of 2007. Dolores considered herself a fighter, and spoke her mind bluntly and directly (“No flies on her!”). She had a strong Catholic faith, loved to read, hosted large gatherings at holidays, cherished her girlfriends, and always dressed “to the nines” with fine jewelry and coiffed hair.
Dolores gave her love as freely and best she could. She was so proud of all four grandkids making their way in the world, and two great-grandkids. She lived her life on her terms: “Old age isn’t easy” and “February is a bad month!”
A celebration of her life will be held on Long Island, N.Y., this fall, and she will be interred at Calverton National Cemetery, Riverhead, N.Y., with Ed.
Dolores is survived by her three children: Chris Shemet of Goleta, Calif.; Bonnie Exelbert of Northport, N.Y.; and Mark Shemet of Jaffrey; four grandchildren: David Exelbert of Frederick, Md.; Jessica Weiss of Metuchen, N.J.; Sabrina Shemet of San Francisco; and Anya Shemet of Eugene, Ore.; and two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Max Weiss.
