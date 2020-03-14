Diedre Janet Felker
Diedre Janet Felker passed away at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center on March 9, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born on Oct. 11, 1981, in Brattleboro, grew up in Guilford, Vt., and Williamsville, Vt., was a longtime resident of Keene and, more recently, Jaffrey.
She is survived by her loving partner, Josh Boulay, of Jaffrey; her mother, Connie Felker, and her partner, Sean Kenney, of West Barnstable, Mass.; her father, Lansing Felker, and his partner, Suzie Lott, of Newfane, Vt.; her brother, Myles Felker, of New Jersey; and her sister, Haley, and brother-in-law, Ben; her niece, Marly, and nephews, Wendell and Augustus, of West Townshend, Vt. She also leaves behind beloved grandmothers, aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Dierdre was fortunate to have many family members and friends who loved her and whom she loved. She also had a deep compassion for animals — especially cats! She loved doing arts and crafts, music, hanging out with family and friends, and shopping. Dierdre loved a good story and always showed her sense of humor — sometimes as a bit of a prankster.
Dierdre lost her lifelong battle with renal disease after complications from an unexpected illness. She was an independent hardworking woman, employed for many years at Teleflex Medical in Jaffrey. Her spirit will be a lasting inspiration to many. Her compassion and her ability to live life to the fullest will be remembered by us all.
Arrangements for cremation will be made by Ker Phaneuf of Brattleboro. Instead of a funeral, a celebration of her life for family and friends will be held in the late spring or summer. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her memory to the ASPCA or your favorite animal shelter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.