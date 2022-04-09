Dianne Chatfield

The extended Chatfield family is deeply saddened by the recent death of Dianne Helen Chatfield on March 27, 2022, at her home in Peterborough.
Dianne was born in Haverhill (N.H.) in December of 1949 as Dianne Carver when her birth family lived in East Thetford, Vt.
Dianne is predeceased by her brother, David. She leaves her beloved children: Seth Chatfield (wife, Sarah) and Sarah Chatfield-Seaver (husband, Jared); her beloved grandchildren, Ryan and Remy; her siblings: Dale (wife, Kathleen), Donna, Dana (wife, Deborah) and Darren; David’s widow, Eva; her ex-husband, Bill Chatfield (partner, Yvonne); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dianne graduated from Easthampton (Mass.) High School and attended Berkshire Community College as an art major. She moved to Boston after college, where she met Bill. At that time, she was fondly known as the “finabulous buttun.” Shortly after they met, they moved to Brookline, then Weymouth, Braintree and Marshfield, Mass., until they and their children moved to Peterborough in 1981.
Her passions were her grandchildren and family, her cat Sweet Pete, painting, birds, wildlife, gardening, music, reading, poetry, baking for her family and friends, social justice, generosity to others and the wonder of being alive.
The family will have a private graveside service and a separate celebration of life later in the spring. The family invites all who knew and loved her to attend the celebration and share their fond, joyous and poignant memories of Dianne. Date and time to be announced soon. To further honor her memory, donations may be made in Dianne’s name to BLM Global, Southern Poverty Law Center, Tourette’s Syndrome Association or a charity of choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.