Diane Schott, 78, a resident at RiverMead in Peterborough, and formerly of Francestown, Jaffrey Center, Fitzwilliam and Dublin, passed away peacefully on Oct. 26, 2020, after suffering from Alzheimer’s for many years.
Born in Cambridge, Mass., she was the daughter of the late George and Evelyn Dempsey, and the wife of the late John R. Schott of Dublin. After graduating from Harvard-Radcliffe, she and her husband, John, relocated to Francestown in the mid-1960s.
Diane was a fixture in the Monadnock Region’s non-profit, environmental and civic worlds, donating her time and keen intellect to many challenging local issues. She served as the co-chair of the Francestown Bicentennial Celebration, on Francestown’s Board of Adjustment and was Chair of the Board of the Bixby Memorial Library. Chair of the Jaffrey Planning Board for 12 years, Diane was also twice chair of the Monadnock Conservancy, Chair of the Sharon Arts Center, a longterm member of the Monadnock Garden Club and member of the Open Space Committee in Dublin. In 2016, The Monadnock Conservancy recognized Diane’s work with the Founders’ Award.
More importantly, Diane was a loving mother of four children, carefully curating her children’s varied interests in sports, music, art, knowledge and love of the outdoors. She was deeply invested in their education, challenging them to do their best, and supporting them with fierce loyalty when required.
She was a talented cook who appreciated the unique flavors of many cultures around the world. We fondly remember her driving the old Land Rover to Crotched Mountain, to hockey rinks in New Hampshire and baseball fields all across the Monadnock Region. In Francestown, Diane and her late husband, John, hosted a seasonal gathering near Christmas at their home in the heart of Francestown to bring community cheer, complete with her special homemade eggnog recipe. In recent years, nothing made her happier and prouder than to hear stories of her talented grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Schott, and her husband, Derek Rosenfield, of San Francisco; Jared R. Schott and his wife, Katherine, of Pawtucket, R.I.; her daughter-in-law, Melinda Schott; and seven grandchildren: Abigail, Isaac and Jessica Schott-Rosenfield; Dempsey and Jared Schott Jr.; and Zoe and Jacob Schott. She was predeceased by two children: Elizabeth Anne Schott and Kermit Alexander Schott.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no formal calling hours or services. A private burial will take place in Francestown, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, John, and her children, Anne and Kermit.
The Schott family would like to thank the staff in the RiverMead Memory Care Unit, from the bottom of our hearts, for their incredible care, patience and great humor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of New Hampshire.
