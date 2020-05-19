Diane Patnode
Diane Patnode, 70, a lifelong resident of Marlborough, died on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon. She passed unexpectedly and peacefully after a brief period of declining health.
Diane was born in Keene, the daughter of the late Ina (Hakala) and Harry Patnode Sr., on Nov. 11, 1949. She was educated locally and graduated from Marlborough High School with the class of 1967.
Diane worked as a secretary at the National Grange Mutual Insurance Co. in Keene for 40 years before retiring in 2008. Prior, she worked at Artco Woven Label.
She had many interests in life. Diane loved rural living. She grew up with puppies, ponies, calves, horses, alpacas and more. She also loved working with the family helping do farm chores, haying, doing firewood and working at the sawmill. She enjoyed walking in the woods, picking blueberries, sewing, knitting, embroidery, reading, gardening, snowmobiling, four-wheeling and studying genealogy.
Miss Patnode is survived by her brothers: Harry Patnode Jr. and his wife, Dorothy of Marlborough; and Rich Patnode and his partner, Patricia Delaney, of Marlborough. She is also survived by her sister in-law, Gail Patnode, of Marlborough. In addition, she leaves behind cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her brothers, Joseph Patnode and Leland Patnode.
In keeping with Diane’s wishes, there were no calling hours. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, burial took place privately in the family lot at Pine Grove Cemetery in Marlborough. Donations can be made in memory of Diane Patnode to: Marlborough Fire Department, 149 Main St., Marlborough NH 03455; or to Salvation Army, 15 Roxbury Plaza, Keene NH 03431. All services were under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.