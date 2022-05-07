Diane Ouellette, 68, of Keene, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2022.
She was born in Clinton, Mass., on Dec. 12, 1953, the daughter of Roland and Mary Sidilau. She grew up in Shirley, Mass., and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s in Nashua.
Throughout Diane’s career, she was a property manager for Emile Legere and Southwestern Community Services. She was a member of St. Bernard Church. For many years she was a dedicated volunteer with the Keene Swamp Bats organization and resided as a board member for many years as well.
She loved her husband and two children and especially loved watching her five grandchildren play sports. She cherished her time spent with family, friends and respected colleagues and clients.
She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Ouellette; her son, Brett Ouellette, and his wife, Erin; her daughter, Becky Tinnin, and her husband, Larry; her grandchildren, Cameron, Colin and Kendall Tinnin, and Whitney and Addison Ouellette; her mother, Mary Sidilau; her brothers, Dana Sidilau and his wife, Kathy, and Doug Sidilau and his wife, Penny; her sister, Deb Stromgren, and her husband, Phil; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
She was predeceased by her father, Roland Sidilau.
A wake will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. A private burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Diane Ouellette’s name to Hospice, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene. Fond memories of Diane Ouellette and expressions of sympathy for the Ouellette and Sidilau family may be shared at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
