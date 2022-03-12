Diane Marie Coon, loving wife of Raymond Coon and mother of two children, died at the age of 62 in her home accompanied by loved ones, resting in her bed with the sun warming her soul. The date was Feb. 15, 2022.
Diane was the daughter of Richard and Frieda Elliott of Marlow. She was born in Bellows Falls Hospital on May 31, 1959. Her dad was in the U.S. Army and she lived in Germany as a young girl. She returned to the United States in the 6th grade and the family settled in Marlow.
Diane was a country girl with attributes and skills too many to list on this page. She was the light in the room that illuminated strong character, compassion for others, friendly conversation, kindness and unparalleled beauty. Diane was fortunate to have two children in the prime of her life. Mark Robert Bouley was firstborn with a daughter coming three years later named Shannon Marie Bouley.
Diane worked in many companies in Keene and found her calling in medical devices working at Smith’s in several roles of increasing responsibility and finally settling in the finance department. Diane was an exceptional employee who worked tirelessly. She put her best foot forward day in and day out, helping others along the way to make the world a better place. Her tenure was 27 years, she made many friends over the years and you all know who you are. The finance department moved out of Keene to Ohio and Diane’s heart was still in New England, so she stayed and took on another opportunity working with the public as a manager for a physical therapist.
Change came along again and Diane was recruited by the Markem Imaje Corp., where she worked in finance for another five years. She retired at 58 to assist all family members to care for her mother whose health was failing. Diane was a resident of both Hillsboro and Keene for most of her adult life.
She gave her home life exceptional effort and was loving as the day was long. Her lifelong goals were peace, harmony and strong family values.
Diane’s father, Richard Elliott, a Korea era veteran, passed in September 2017, and her mom, Frieda Elliot, the woman who shaped the lives of so many children in Marlow, passed in October 2021 after a prolonged illness.
Diane is survived by her son, Mark Robert Bouley, his wife, Gayle, Gayle’s two children, and his three daughters, Samantha, Valerie and Alexis, and her only grandson, Mark Chester; additionally, her daughter, Shannon Marie Bernier, her husband, Jaques Bernier, and her two daughters, Piper and Mackenzie; her sister, JoAnn May, and her husband, Bill May, of Marlow; her sister, Sandy Elliott, of Winchester; and her loving husband, Raymond Coon, of Hillsboro.
Diane enjoyed flower gardening, sunbathing, days at the beach, fine cuisine, cooking, motorcycling, fast convertibles, riding the tractors, red wine and romantic interludes. Her Vanity plate on her Mustang GT read “HANNY” — a nickname given to her by her father referring to Hammering Hanny, a mythic figure who drove with a very heavy foot. She did just that and should have been a racecar driver! Her favorite pastimes were hockey (blood on the ice), baseball, keeping an immaculate home, sitting by the fireplace and reading novels. She was an excellent cook who enjoyed her husband’s cooking as well. Diane showed her love and appreciation with her beautiful smile and tenderness. She had a special look reserved for those of us who aggravated her. Most of all she loved being a grandmother and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be missed by all whose hearts she touched. We have all lost a magnificent woman and best of friends to many. May you sleep with the angels, my love.
A celebration of life is being planned and details are being arranged. Contact raymondcoon@comcast.net for updates.
Condolences may be offered to the family online by going to www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.