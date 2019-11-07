Diane M. Garrapy
On Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, surrounded by the love and support of her family, Diane M. (Wilcox) Garrapy, 56, of Keene, passed away peacefully at her home following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She was born June 5, 1963, in Keene, the daughter of Paul and Ramona (Tracy) Wilcox. She was a 1981 graduate of Keene High School and went on to earn an Associate’s Degree from Greenfield (Mass.) Community College.
For many years Diane worked as an early childhood educator at the Keene YMCA. Later she owned and operated consignment stores, Kidschange, and then BeginAgain, in Keene.
Diane was a very kind and compassionate person who opened her heart and her home to many people throughout the years. For nearly two decades she shared her life with her David Garrapy. The couple combined their families and also opened their home to Chad Odle, who came into their family through connections with Monadnock Developmental Services.
Everyone who came to know Diane was welcomed as a part of the family and she loved to open her home to entertain friends. Game nights were filled with laughter and memories, and there was always good food to enjoy, especially when she made her famous mac and cheese. She always knew how to make everyone feel at home and was always ready to throw the best celebrations.
Diane loved to be near the water — whether at the pool, ocean or the lake, she would spend hours soaking up the sun, fishing, swimming and just enjoying the beauty that surrounded her. While she was near the water’s edge she would always take time to look for uniquely shaped stones and rocks. She was looking for hearts. As the years went on her collection grew and friends would even send her photos of those that they had found.
Perhaps her love of family and community was rooted in the work that she and her sister did, during the summers of their youth and into their adulthood, at the “snack shack” at Wheelock Park. Her father bought the business when they were teens and it remained in the family for decades.
Diane is survived by her husband, David; her daughter, Angelika Wilkerson, and her fiance, Chris Martin; her stepsons: Colby Garrapy and his wife, Megan; and Kyle Garrapy; her mother, Ramona Wilcox; her grandchildren: Gwen and Grayson Garrapy; her sister, Debra Wilcox; her mother-in-law, Marie Garrapy; and several extended family members, including lifelong best friend Colleen Laporte and her husband, Jim. She is also survived by her dear friend, previous spouse and the father of her daughter, Rickey Wilkerson. She is predeceased by her father, and her father-in-law, Pete Garrapy.
Calling hours in celebration of Diane’s life will be held at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. Burial and accompanying service in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene, will take place at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, c/o DH Development Office, Attention Gift Recording, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon 03756. Checks should be made payable to: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health. Please note Diane or Angelika’s name on donations.
Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.