Diane L. Young
Diane L. (Bergeron) Young, 73, of Swanzey, died Feb. 29, 2020, in her home after a brief period of failing health.
She was born on Jan. 3, 1947, in Keene, to Edgar F. and Yvette Bergeron.
Diane attended Saint Joseph School through 8th grade, and graduated from Keene High School. While attending Keene State College, she married Wayne Young on June 11, 1971. When she graduated from Keene State College in 1972, she and Wayne moved to Swanzey, where they designed and built their home. Her home remained her favorite place to be.
For several years, Diane worked for Perkins Lumber, and later for SAU 38, teaching in the Title 1 program. Recently she retired from Filtrine Manufacturing in Keene.
Diane enjoyed her free time and was passionate for the things in life that were important to her. She was a gifted artist, painting in oils, making beautiful baskets, and working in her flower and vegetable gardens. For years Diane kept a journal of life with her son, Zachary, and of daily life near her home, where she painted a picture of the natural world as it unfolded around her.
One of the greatest joys in her life was spending time with her grandson, Bailey. She also loved animals and kept a special place in her heart for the many dogs she and Wayne had over the years, especially Buddy and Dundee.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne; their son, Zachary Young, and his partner, Allison Cook; her grandson, Bailey Young; her sisters, Jacqueline Caron of Katy, Texas; Theresa Upton and her husband, David, of Nelson; Suzanne Whittemore and her husband, Peter, of Swanzey; and her brother, David Bergeron, and his wife, Kim, of Keene; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Diane was predeceased in 2001 by her brother, Paul Bergeron.
There will be a private burial for the family at the Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Diane’s name to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., West Swanzey NH. 03469 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.