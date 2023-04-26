Diane Furlone, 77, a longtime resident of Marlborough and Keene, passed away at her home in Keene on April 4, 2023, with her family at her side.
Her parents, Marion E. (Humphries) and William B. Stewart Sr., welcomed their daughter into the world on April 11, 1945, in Lynn, Mass. She grew up in Lynn and was a graduate of Lynn High School.
Diane worked for many years in the assembly department at Timken Corporation in Keene.
She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary and the Emblem Club. Diane loved going camping on Lake Ossipee and going to Las Vegas. She also enjoyed collecting bells and teapots. Her favorite times were those spent with her family, especially on the many special occasions when the family would all gather together and celebrate.
Diane will be missed by many, especially her husband of 31 years, John J. Furlone, of Keene; her children: Tina Goodrich of Fitchburg, Mass.; Kevin Goodrich of Detroit; and Tony Goodrich of New Mexico; her grandchildren: Amanda Underwood of Barre, Mass.; Mark Burgess of Pawtucket, R.I.; Robin Goodrich of Detroit; William Goodrich of Detroit; Terry Kind of Marlborough; and Amber Goodrich of Marlborough; her great-grandchildren: Hayden Whipple, Ellie Rose Odea, Serenity Underwood, James Stevenson, Trinity Itria and Paige King; her brothers: James Stewart and his wife, Judith, of Keene; and William Stewart and his wife, Pauline, of Saugus, Mass.; a sister, Marion Yeshulas, of North Andover, Mass.; her aunt, Lorraine Jucharski, of Wakefield, Mass.; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A sister, Donna Errington, and a brother, Robert Stewart, predeceased Diane.
A celebration of Diane’s life will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 81 Roxbury St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Furlone’s memory to Hospice of HCS, c/o Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mrs. Furlone’s care. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.