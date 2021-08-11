Diane Freitas, 65, of Jamison, Pa., passed away early Monday morning, Aug. 9, 2021.
Diane was a kind, bubbly, caring soul and a true family woman. She was an avid reader, adored animals, loved to make people laugh, travel with family and spend time with friends. Diane was always the life of the party. She had a persona that made anything instantly fun as soon as she walked in the room. One of Diane’s biggest trademarks was always to have her nails and hair done, the perfect trendy outfit on and never wearing sensible shoes! This was classic Di and this is how everyone who knew and loved her will remember her.
She was also a devout Catholic and felt very strongly about her faith and belief in God. She has now returned home to Him.
Predeceased by her parents, Rafaella and Eugene, her brother, Joseph, and her husband, Michael, she is survived by her sisters, Lucille and AnnMarie; her brother-in-law, Joseph; her nieces, Jennifer and Elena; her nephew, Christopher; and her great-nieces and nephews, Ashley, Marissa and Kaden; along with many other family members and friends. Diane will be greatly missed. May she rest in everlasting peace.
Visitation will be at the DiLuzio Foley & Fletcher Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Brattleboro.
