Diane Caroline Kwasniewski, D.C., of Alstead passed away unexpectedly at her home on Dec. 6, 2022 at the age of 71. Diane was born and spent her childhood in Palmer, Mass., where she graduated from Palmer High School. She attended American International College in Springfield, Mass., and earned her Doctor of Chiropractic degree at Columbia Institute of Chiropractic in New York City.
Dr. Kwasniewski was a faculty member at Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, S.C., serving as head of the X-ray department. She met her husband, Dr. Clarence Meyer, at Sherman College and together they opened the Keene Family Chiropractic Center in 1977. The following year Dr. Kwasniewski established the Walpole Family Chiropractic Center where she had been practicing. Dr. D, as she was known by her patients, loved her practice and her patients. She always gave patients her fullest attention while helping them reach their health goals.
Dr. Kwasniewski served her profession as a member of the N.H. State Board of Chiropractic Examiners and as a member of the Academic Accreditation Committee of the International Agency for Chiropractic Evaluation. She was also a member of the Connecticut Valley Chiropractic Association, the N.H. State Chiropractic Society, and the International Chiropractors Association.
Diane had a green thumb and studied to be a certified master gardner. She was very fond of her animals, and especially proud of her horses that won numerous equestrian awards.
She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Matilda Kwasniewski, and a brother, Melvin Kwasniewski. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Clarence Meyer; brothers Dr. Edward Kwasniewski and his wife, Sandra, of Keene, and Edmund Kwasniewski of Centre, Ala.; niece Dawn-Marie Forcier; and nephews Edmund Kwasniewski Jr. and Darin Kwasniewski and his wife, Mary.
An interment of ashes and graveside service will be held on a later date at the Holy Cross Church Parish cemetery in Ware, Mass.