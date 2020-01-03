Diana R. Tandy
Diana R. (Matthews) Tandy, 71, of Hastings Heights Road, Warwick, Mass., died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Born in Greenfield, Mass., on Oct. 29, 1948. She was the daughter of the late Glen T. and Rosemary H. (Bezio) Matthews, grew up in Warwick, Mass., and graduated from Pioneer High School in Northfield, Mass., in 1966.
Diana has been married to Dana M. Tandy for 48 years.
Diana worked for Life Path, helping at senior centers in several towns. She previously had worked for Raytheon, Telephone Workers Credit Union in Springfield, Mass., G&S Lyman, Inc., Workers Credit Union, Tyler Mill Work, 20 years at the L.S. Starrett Co., Australus Fish Farm and AgroTech in Greenfield, Mass.
Diana was an active member and deacon of Warwick’s Trinitarian Congregational Church and served on many committees. She also served on committees for the Town of Warwick, and helped with the Warwick Town Newsletter and welcome committee.
Diana was a concession stand worker for the Orange (Mass.) Community Band for many years and had been a singer and trumpet player in high school.
Family was Diana’s most important aspect in life, but she also found time to crochet, do needlework, and enjoyed cooking and baking.
Diana is survived by: her loving husband, Dana M. Tandy; daughters, Amy Tandy (Ronnie Mabe) and Sierra Gomez; granddaughter, Abigail Tandy; siblings, Stanley Matthews (Betty), Gail Harty (Tom), Elise Tandy (Dick), Randall Matthews (Karen), Faye Sessions (Todd) and Michael Matthews (Jenna); a sister-in-law, Tracy Matthews; and many aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.
Besides her parents, Diana was predeceased by a brother, Glenn Matthews Jr.
Calling hours will be Jan. 12, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Witty’s Funeral Home, 158 South Main St., Orange, Mass.
A memorial service will be held on Jan. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Trinitarian Congregational Church — Metcalf Memorial Chapel, 32 Athol Road, Warwick, Mass., with Rev. Dan Dibble officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Trinitarian Congregational Church, 32 Athol Road, Warwick MA 01378, or to the donor’s choice.
Witty’s Funeral Home, 158 South Main St., Orange, Mass., is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
